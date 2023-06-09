Euro Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $51.75 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,148,361 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

