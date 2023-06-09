Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $87.56

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.56, but opened at $91.87. Etsy shares last traded at $93.04, with a volume of 1,532,786 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Etsy Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

