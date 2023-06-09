EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Shares Up 1.5%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.99. 16,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 40,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESLOY. UBS Group cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.4474 dividend. This is a boost from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.