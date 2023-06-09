Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 4.7%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 404,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,031,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.88 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Esken from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

