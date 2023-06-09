Ergo Trading Up 6.7% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $101.68 million and approximately $881,536.38 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00331553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00534083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00420490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,164,990 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

