Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ERAS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Erasca has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,396,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,589,594. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock worth $614,200. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 2,276.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 268,756 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 254,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 298,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erasca

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.