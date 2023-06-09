Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 1.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $150,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,497,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 566,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 425,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 424,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 311,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.