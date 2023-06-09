Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.00 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epsilon Energy (EPSN)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.