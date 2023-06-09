Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.00 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 256.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 199,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

