Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Down 3%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.44. Approximately 309,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,958,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Envista by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 842,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

