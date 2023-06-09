Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 53,893 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,893 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

