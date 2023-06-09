Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 43,581 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after buying an additional 304,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,282,000 after acquiring an additional 323,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 2,378,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,024. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

