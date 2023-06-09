Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ELV traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.35. 395,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,895. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.56 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

