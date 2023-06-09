Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1,536.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $75.70. 1,152,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

