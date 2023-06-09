Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1,814.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 8,703,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,772. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.