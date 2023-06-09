Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 164,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 1,170,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

