Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 46,024 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 231.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.22. 756,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,519. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

