Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 242.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. 9,460,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,291,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

