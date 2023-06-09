Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and approximately $2.05 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $191.85 or 0.00721343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 191.04908413 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,107,295.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

