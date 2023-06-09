Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
