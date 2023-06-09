Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $431.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.