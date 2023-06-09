Eminence Capital LP Sells 6,232 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.62% of GoDaddy worth $72,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,859 shares of company stock worth $598,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.