Eminence Capital LP Sells 6,229 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $82,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $69.00. 1,064,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,231. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

