Eminence Capital LP Sells 352,268 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,268 shares during the period. LivaNova comprises 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 3.25% of LivaNova worth $96,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivaNova Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Further Reading

