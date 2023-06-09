Eminence Capital LP Sells 11,177 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Eminence Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 3.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $175,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 587,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,063.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

