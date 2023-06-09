Eminence Capital LP Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,130 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $45,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $205.26. 380,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,202. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

