Eminence Capital LP Invests $17.79 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,731,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,965,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,285 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

