Eminence Capital LP Invests $105.67 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,285,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,665,000. Crown comprises about 2.0% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.07% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Trading Down 0.1 %

CCK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

