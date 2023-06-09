Eminence Capital LP Has $64.06 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,421 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.54% of Red Rock Resorts worth $64,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 89,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,778. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

