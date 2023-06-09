Eminence Capital LP Has $125.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192,686 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up about 2.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $125,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,536.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

TNDM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 419,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

