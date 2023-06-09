Eminence Capital LP Acquires 2,887,031 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,462,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887,031 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 11.97% of CareMax worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareMax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CareMax stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 85,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,018. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.29 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.