EcoR1 Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 261.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129,961 shares during the period. Graphite Bio accounts for approximately 0.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 9.82% of Graphite Bio worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 111.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GRPH. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Graphite Bio stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 48,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,077. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

