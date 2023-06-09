Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.11 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Approximately 104,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 394,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

