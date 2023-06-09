EAC Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. EAC has a market cap of $347,938.29 and $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0011604 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars.

