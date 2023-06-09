Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Sells $224,284.50 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,916. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
