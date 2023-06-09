Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 127,460 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,460 shares during the period. Impinj accounts for 1.2% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.77% of Impinj worth $78,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. 257,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,209.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

