Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,426 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $57,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $37.07. 4,321,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

