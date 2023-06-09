Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,756 shares during the quarter. Agilysys accounts for approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Agilysys worth $51,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.