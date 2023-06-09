Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $38.35 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,265 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.27.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,892 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,287. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

