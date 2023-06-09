Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $27.26 Million Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,201 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,672,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 451,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 250,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 166,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,906. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

