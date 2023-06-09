Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Xponential Fitness comprises about 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $49,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 229,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 368,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $97,196.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,388,422 over the last 90 days. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

