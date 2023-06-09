Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,411 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Chart Industries worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after purchasing an additional 504,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

NYSE GTLS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,604. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

