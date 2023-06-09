Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 156,762 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.30. 26,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $635.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.28 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Precision Drilling Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.