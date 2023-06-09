Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 124,515 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Iridium Communications worth $28,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 94,794 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.73 and a beta of 1.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

