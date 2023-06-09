Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 81,948 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Calix comprises about 1.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Calix worth $122,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 190,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

