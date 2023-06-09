Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 578,585 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,585 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Clear Secure worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 327,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.45. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $35.00.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $188,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

