Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,284 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of CyberArk Software worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 155,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,074. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $139.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

