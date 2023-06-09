Douglas Bruggeman Sells 2,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REX American Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00.

REX American Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE REX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,955. The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 139.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 229.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 210.4% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About REX American Resources

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.