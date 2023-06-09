Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 110,872 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Equinor ASA comprises 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,452,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 3.2 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. 2,635,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,826. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.