Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

