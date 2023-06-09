Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $5.07 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. KBR makes up 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.07% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.
KBR Price Performance
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.
Insider Activity at KBR
In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
Further Reading
