Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.82 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after purchasing an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

